VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

