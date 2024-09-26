Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

