Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.

NYSE:V opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

