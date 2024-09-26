Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,368 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 1.6% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $69,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

