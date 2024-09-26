Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $48.42

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.42, but opened at $46.56. Vista Energy shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 629,006 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Vista Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 302,138 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

