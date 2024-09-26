Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of VHIBF stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.
About Vitalhub
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.