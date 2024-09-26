Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of VHIBF stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

