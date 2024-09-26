Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

About Voestalpine

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

