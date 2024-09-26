Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Update

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 974,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Volato Group Trading Up 83.2 %

Shares of SOAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,384,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,573. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

