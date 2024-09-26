VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 48,563 shares.

VolitionRx Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.