Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Thursday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$64.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.09.
About Vontobel
