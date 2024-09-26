Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Thursday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$64.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.09.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

