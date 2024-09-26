W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $197,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

