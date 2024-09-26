W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Dundas Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 5.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $66,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $281,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $159,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,175,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,032.16 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,049.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $974.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

