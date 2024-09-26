W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

GWW opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $974.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $957.40. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,049.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

