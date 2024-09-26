Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0050427.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:UMMA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 30,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.29.
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.