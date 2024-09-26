Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of UMMA stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
