Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UMMA stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.