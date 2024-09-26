Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.68. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.
Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
