Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 391,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

