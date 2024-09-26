Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.19.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock valued at $956,341,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

