Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.41 and last traded at $80.73. 3,483,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,418,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.19.

Walmart Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $640.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317,999 shares of company stock worth $956,341,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

