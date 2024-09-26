Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $355,673,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.