Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.8%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $94.63. 2,244,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,171,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

The company has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $355,673,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

