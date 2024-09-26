Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

WSBF stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $62,031.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $62,031.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,459 shares of company stock valued at $456,448. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.