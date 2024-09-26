WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.47. 20,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

WaveDancer Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.