WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of WD-40 worth $365,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $194.09 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.63.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

