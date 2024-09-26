Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3,924.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

