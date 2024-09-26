Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 70,021.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.