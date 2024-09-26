WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $951,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

