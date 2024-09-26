Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

TXRH opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $179.32.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

