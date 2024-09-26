Wedbush Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

