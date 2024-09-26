Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,172,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.