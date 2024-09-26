Wedbush Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CFR opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

