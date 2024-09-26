Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2028 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Etsy Stock Down 0.7 %

ETSY opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Etsy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

