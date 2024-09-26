Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Duolingo (DUOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL):

9/25/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $303.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $292.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Duolingo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Duolingo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $267.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

Duolingo stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,704,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,527. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

