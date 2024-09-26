Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0074643.

Shares of WEGZY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 11,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,281. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

