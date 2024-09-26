Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.20.

About WEG

Featured Articles

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

