Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of EAD remained flat at $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 126,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,402. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

