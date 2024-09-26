WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.6 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.71.

WESCO International stock opened at $163.23 on Thursday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

