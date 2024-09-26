WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12-13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5-3.5% yr/yr to ~$, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.73 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $163.23 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.