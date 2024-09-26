Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.83. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 62,090 shares trading hands.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.