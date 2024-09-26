West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC remained flat at $39.17 during trading on Thursday. 207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964. The firm has a market cap of $330.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get West Coast Community Bancorp alerts:

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.