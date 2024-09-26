Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,900 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the August 31st total of 422,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

EHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,474. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $224,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

