Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,900 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the August 31st total of 422,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
EHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,474. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
