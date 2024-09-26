Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.88.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

