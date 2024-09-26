Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.56. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 87,920 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

