Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.56. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 87,920 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWR
Westwater Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.