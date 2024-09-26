Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.05. The firm has a market cap of C$39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

