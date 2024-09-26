Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
