Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 8.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 57,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,060,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

