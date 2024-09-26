Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,019.11

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,019.11 ($40.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,187.26 ($42.68). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,163 ($42.35), with a volume of 421,304 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.24) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($56.24) to GBX 4,000 ($53.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.78).

The stock has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,976.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,920.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,019.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

