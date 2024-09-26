Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.22 and traded as high as C$10.55. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 2,136,298 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0603015 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. In other news, Director Chandra Henry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

