Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 118.5% in September

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,400 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 31st total of 1,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.
About Whitehaven Coal
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.