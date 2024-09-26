Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 118.5% in September

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,400 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 31st total of 1,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

About Whitehaven Coal

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.