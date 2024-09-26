William Iwaschuk Sells 150,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 14,596,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,979. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

